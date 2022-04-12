Ripio Credit Network Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $29,076.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000197 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

