RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $600,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

