Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 12,749 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Navient were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Navient by 115.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

