Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 4,273 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.