Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $180,000 Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $256.50 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

