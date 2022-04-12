Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $50,000 Stock Position in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AgileThought were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGIL. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AgileThought in the third quarter worth $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AgileThought in the third quarter worth $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AgileThought in the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AgileThought in the third quarter worth $90,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AgileThought from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. AgileThought, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AgileThought Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

