Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 24,179 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 135.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,699 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,678,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9,915.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,563 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

SOFI stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.