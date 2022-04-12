Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

