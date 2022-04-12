Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,514 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 1,458,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

