Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,695 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

