Robert Eugene Kristal Buys 7,600 Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) CFO Robert Eugene Kristal purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $43,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,396. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 58.98 and a current ratio of 58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $64.00.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
