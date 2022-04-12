Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $740.71

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.71 ($9.65) and traded as low as GBX 665.60 ($8.67). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 686 ($8.94), with a volume of 62,977 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.71) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £527.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 661.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 740.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.47), for a total value of £65,000 ($84,701.59). Also, insider Robert C. Walters sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.82), for a total value of £900,000 ($1,172,791.24). Insiders have sold a total of 312,080 shares of company stock valued at $187,685,600 over the last 90 days.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

