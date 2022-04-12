Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 10,378 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 141.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 191,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 96,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.96. 886,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,146,792. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

