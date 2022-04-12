Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. 126,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.