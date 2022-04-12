Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. 302,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,350. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.