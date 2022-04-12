Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 413 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. 140,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,657. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

