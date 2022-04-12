Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $602,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 364,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

