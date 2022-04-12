Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 272 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 130,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

