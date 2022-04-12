Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 53,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

