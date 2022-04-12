Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,855 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after buying an additional 223,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 461,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

