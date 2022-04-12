Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.01. 142,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.