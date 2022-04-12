Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 37,202 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,202 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,097. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

