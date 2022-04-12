Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) rose 5.6% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $125.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ross Stores traded as high as $102.45 and last traded at $102.31. Approximately 25,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,932,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.84.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

