Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of GURU Organic Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.04 million.

