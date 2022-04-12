Royal Bank of Canada Raises Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$5.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
RROTF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Roots has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.06.
About Roots (Get Rating)
