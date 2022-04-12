Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,750 ($22.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.86) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.41) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,628.75 ($21.22).

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,513 ($19.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,452.93. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 1,140 ($14.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($22.93).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

