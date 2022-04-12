Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.63.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter.
Shares of RY stock opened at $108.86 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
