Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Upgraded to “Buy” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$149.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$151.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on RY. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$147.15.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$137.56 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$114.91 and a 52 week high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Insiders sold a total of 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,849,173 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

