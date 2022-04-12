RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $111.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. RPM International has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

