Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Xponential Fitness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on XPOF. Evercore ISI began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Xponential Fitness Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.