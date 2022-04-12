Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 551.2% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 85,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

