Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 203.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

