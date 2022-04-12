Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

