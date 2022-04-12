Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $23,144,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,716,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEO opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -32.61. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vimeo Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.