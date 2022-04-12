Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of LL Flooring worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LL. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,240,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 84,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $412.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.33.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About LL Flooring (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.