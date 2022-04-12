Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,876,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 139,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPTX opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

