Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,500 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Dorian LPG worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 22.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 426,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LPG stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $609.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

Dorian LPG Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.