Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ryder System by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

