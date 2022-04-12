Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 83,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,944,989 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $13.60.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

