Sadoff Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. 983,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,614,992. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $301.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

