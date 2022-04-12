Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 270 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 44.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 76,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.55. 156,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,193 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,897. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

