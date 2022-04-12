Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERESU. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 554,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 10.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

ERESU traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

