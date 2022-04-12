Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after buying an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after buying an additional 328,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 309,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

