Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,457,000.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JAQCU stock remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAQCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.