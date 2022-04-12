Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after buying an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $174.20. 117,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,302. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.