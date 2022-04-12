Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $606,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,792. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39.

