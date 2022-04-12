Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $218,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,098,184. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

