Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $10,569,000.

Shares of FIACU stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,637. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

