Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,877 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,578. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44.

