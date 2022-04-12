Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 1,625 Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSRXU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSRXU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.